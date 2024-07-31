Sleep Number: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $408.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR

