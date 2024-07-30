Skyworks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $120.9…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $120.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $905.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.