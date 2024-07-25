Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $140.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 91 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.35 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.08 to $4.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.98 billion.

