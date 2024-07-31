Sixth St: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.4 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

