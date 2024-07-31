SiteOne Landscape: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $120.2…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $120.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.63.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

