Silicon Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.56. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Silicon Labs expects its results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.

