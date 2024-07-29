Silicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $14 million to $15 million.

