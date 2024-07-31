Silgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $76.1 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Silgan expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

