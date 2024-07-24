ServiceNow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $262 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

