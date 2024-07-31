Service Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $118.2 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $118.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains and pretax gains, were 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share.

