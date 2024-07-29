Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $71.7…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $71.7 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

