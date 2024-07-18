Selective Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.3…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.3 million in its second quarter.

The Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.19 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIGI

