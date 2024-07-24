SEI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $139.1…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $139.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $519 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524 million.

