Second Homes Need a Mix of Old and New to Make Them Cozy

Real estate experts and reality TV stars Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon know a thing or two about staging a…

Real estate experts and reality TV stars Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon know a thing or two about staging a home, so when it came to designing and decorating their own waterfront house, they did what felt natural: They blended the new with the old to make their recently constructed cottage feel like it had been there forever.

“One of the nicest things one of guests said to me was, ‘Did you have to restore the house to make it look like this?’ They could have sworn the house had been there for a century,” Conlon says.

Postilio and Conlon are known as New York’s super brokers, recognizable for their work on HGTV’s “Selling New York.” Their Long Island Sound house, which they call Summerwind, is 10,000 square feet on 2.25 acres with six bedrooms, eight total bathrooms and five wood-burning fireplaces. In other words, it was a lot to furnish.

That is where the couple’s love of antiques and collectibles comes in. Because they tore down the previous house and built new, adding character and personality became paramount, Postilio said. So, rather than going to a big-box store for a light fixture, they sourced a 1920s Baccarat chandelier and a circa 1750s carved stone mantel for the library.

One bedroom decorated to honor Postilio’s favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, also includes bedside lamps from Nancy Sinatra’s estate and original clown artwork by the chairman of the board himself. Another estate sale, this one from comic Phyllis Diller, resulted in the home gaining a 15th century marriage chest, an antique settee and an 18th century Spanish baroque mirror.

“We tell our guests, ‘Point at something, and we’ll tell you the story of how and where we found it,'” says Conlon. “It’s fun to curate a house, selecting things from auctions and antique stores. But that can be a lengthy search — sometimes you just need to scratch that itch, order something online and get it done. You can revisit it at some point and make it something you want it to be.”

[Read: 10 Interior Design Instagram Accounts You Should Be Following]

Mixing Old and New

Interior designers agree: You can blend brand-new products with classic pieces to give primary homes, as well as second houses like cottages, that homey feel.

“The combination of vintage and modern is where the secret to success is here,” says Ashley Ferguson of Ashley Ferguson Interiors in Austin, Texas. “Character is so important to achieve the campy vibe. It’s also fun to go shopping at estate sales and antique markets specifically for your second home. It really feels like you have an imprint on your second home.”

Even a single, well-placed furniture piece can make a completely new space feel cozy and lived in, Ferguson says.

“For example, a large vintage armoire featured in a room might be all you need,” says Ferguson. “Alternatively, for an older, dated house, I would opt for new pieces and fresh neutral colors on the furniture to balance it out.”

[Get Cozy with a Cabin-Inspired Interior Design]

Mixing fabrics and textures is another way to create a vintage yet current cottage aesthetic, says Courtney Cole, an interior designer at kitchen and bathroom company TileCloud, which manufactures and distributes tile, hardware and other renovation necessities.

“A sweet way to do this is by mixing textiles with different patterns, like florals or tartan patterning, with modern solid colors for balance,” Cole says.

Outside, consider using rustic stones around new elements like a hot tub or plunge pool, says Karen Larson, co-founder and president of Soake Pools in Pembroke, New Hampshire.

“Using natural materials is one way to seamlessly blend an outdoor area and add an earthy aesthetic to a summer home or cottage,” Larson says. “Especially when modern amenities such as pergolas or plunge pools are being integrated into more backyard spaces, natural or salvaged stones are being used as coping materials or accent trails to enhance the landscaping without compromising on the homey, live-in feeling.”

[What’s the Latest in Retro Design Style?]

Make It Personal

Another important factor in mixing old and new in a second home or cottage is to ensure you and your guests feel like they can truly relax when they arrive, says Laura Chappetto, an interior designer for Element Design Network just outside of Chicago.

Chappetto says she achieves this through flea-market finds that look like they have some wear on them — in other words, they have character.

“Mix up the uses of your furniture and decor pieces. Utilize armoires as closets. Use old dressers as sideboards. Create a centerpiece out of an old planter,” Chappetto says. “This is the time to think outside of the box and have a bit of fun.”

Homemade items and family photos instantly add charm, especially when combined with contemporary pieces like a modern sofa for a layered feel, says Jodi Peterman, CEO and owner of Elizabeth Erin Designs in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Incorporate handmade items like quilts, pottery and woven baskets. These add a personal touch and a sense of history, even in a brand-new space,” Peterman says. “Display personal memorabilia such as family photos, travel souvenirs and heirlooms. These elements made the home feel unique. You can even opt for black-and-white photos in all different frames to create a gallery wall of memories.”

Peterman also recommends using calming tones for paint, like soft blues, green and whites to reflect the natural surroundings. Finally, she recommends homeowners bring in greenery and plants to make any age home seem airy and rejuvenated.

“Prioritize comfort in all aspects of the design from plush furniture to cozy outdoor lounges. Every area should invite you to unwind and enjoy your retreat,” Peterman says.

More from U.S. News

Patterned Flooring is Back: A Look At This Hot Design Trend

Hurricane Roof Clips: Are They Worth It?

How To Paint Your Kitchen Countertops

Second Homes Need a Mix of Old and New to Make Them Cozy originally appeared on usnews.com