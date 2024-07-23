Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $513 million.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $513 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STX

