Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Seacor Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Seacor Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMHI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up