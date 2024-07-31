Live Radio
Scotts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 7:22 AM

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $132.1 million.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMG

