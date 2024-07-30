Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $227.3 million. On a…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $227.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.52 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $380.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $373.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.1 million.

