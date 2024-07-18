Scholastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported profit of $35.9 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported profit of $35.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $474.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.1 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

