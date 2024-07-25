Sanofi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion. On a per-share basis,…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.57 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.73 billion.

