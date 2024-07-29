Sanmina: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $51.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $51.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANM

