Sallie Mae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.11.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $783.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $372.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369 million.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

