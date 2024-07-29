Safehold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $29.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89 million.

