Safe Bulkers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its second…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.