Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $127 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

Ryder expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up