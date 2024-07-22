Ryanair, Verizon fall, Reddit, Clearwater Paper rise; Monday, 7/22/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down $1.61 to $43.83
Delays at airports persisted after a massive tech outage last week, and most of the cancellations involved Delta flights.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $41.05 to $263.91
Fallout continued after a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm last week affected millions of computers running Microsoft Windows.
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), down $2.53 to $39.09
The telecomunications company reported profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts’ expectations but revenue that fell just short.
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $5.61 to $123.54
Big Tech stocks were doing better after dragging the market lower last week.
Reddit Inc. (RDDT), up $3.43 to $68.13
The social media site has struck deals to get video and other media from several professional U.S. sports leagues, The Information reported.
Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), up $6.43 to $55.35
The paper company struck a deal to sell its tissue business to Sofidel in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAR), down $17.62 to $96.70
The discount European airline reported earnings and revenue that were well below what analysts were expecting.
Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), down 48 cents to $10.71
The company is selling a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies to Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners in a deal valued at $350 million.
