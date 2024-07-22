Ryanair, Verizon fall, Reddit, Clearwater Paper rise; Monday, 7/22/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down $1.61 to $43.83…

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down $1.61 to $43.83

Delays at airports persisted after a massive tech outage last week, and most of the cancellations involved Delta flights.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $41.05 to $263.91

Fallout continued after a faulty update from the cybersecurity firm last week affected millions of computers running Microsoft Windows.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), down $2.53 to $39.09

The telecomunications company reported profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts’ expectations but revenue that fell just short.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $5.61 to $123.54

Big Tech stocks were doing better after dragging the market lower last week.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT), up $3.43 to $68.13

The social media site has struck deals to get video and other media from several professional U.S. sports leagues, The Information reported.

Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), up $6.43 to $55.35

The paper company struck a deal to sell its tissue business to Sofidel in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAR), down $17.62 to $96.70

The discount European airline reported earnings and revenue that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), down 48 cents to $10.71

The company is selling a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies to Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners in a deal valued at $350 million.

