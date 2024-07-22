Live Radio
Ryanair: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2024, 5:39 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported net income of $387.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period.

_____

