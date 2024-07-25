RTX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $111 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $111 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $19.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.31 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

