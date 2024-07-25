RPM International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $180.6…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $180.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $588.4 million, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.

