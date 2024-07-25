Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $854 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $854 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, came to $3.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.90 to $5.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.35 to $11.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.