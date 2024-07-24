Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $337.1 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $337.1 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.50 to $4.54.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.10 to $18.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.