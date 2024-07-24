Rollins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $129.4 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $129.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $891.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.