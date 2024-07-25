Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $214.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

