Rogers Communication: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $288 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.