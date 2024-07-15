Live Radio
Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 15, 2024, 4:11 PM

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

