Rocky Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $98.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.