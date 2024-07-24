Robert Half: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $68.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

