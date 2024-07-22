RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $82 million. The…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $82 million.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $416.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $413 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.8 million.

