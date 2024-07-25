Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported net income of $966,000 in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported net income of $966,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.2 million.

