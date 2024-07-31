Rithm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $235.6 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $235.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

