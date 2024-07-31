Live Radio
Rimini Street: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 7:14 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

