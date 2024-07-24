Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $119,000 in…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $119,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61,000. Revenue was reported as $196.5 million.

