Ribbon Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $192.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $220 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million.

