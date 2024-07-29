Revvity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $55.4 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $55.4 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $691.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.4 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVTY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.