Resources Connection: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $632.8 million.

