Repligen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.3 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $635 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.