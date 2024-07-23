Renasant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $38.8 million.…

Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $38.8 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $259 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $163.8 million, meeting Street forecasts.

