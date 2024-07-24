RenaissanceRe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $503.9 million.…

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $503.9 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $9.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $12.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.88 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.95 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

