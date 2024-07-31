Regional Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The financial services company posted revenue of $143 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RM

