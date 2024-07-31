Regal Rexnord: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $62.5 million. The Milwaukee-based…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

